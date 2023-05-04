Man, 55, died in Aldergrove house fire

Fire investigators and RCMP were on scene the morning after

A man died in a house fire on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the area of 264th Street and 51st Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A 55-year-old male has died after a house fire in the 5100-block 264th Street in Aldergrove.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, May 3, Township of Langley crews responded to reports of a house fire in the Aldergrove neighbourhood.

Cpl. Craig van Herk, Langley RCMP spokesperson, said police are still investigating the cause of the man’s death and what started the fire.

Russ Jenkins, Township deputy fire chief, said the fire started in the basement and there was “extensive damage” to the house.

“Our crews got there and knocked the fire down relatively quickly,” he said.

The fire was extinguished by 11:30 p.m.

Fire investigators and the RCMP were still on scene Thursday morning.

Occupants of the home are receiving public disaster assistance, Jenkins said.

Empty house

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Township crews also responded to reports of a fire in an abandoned house in the 7400-block 202A Street in the Willoughby neighbourhood.

The house was boarded and had no power.

Jenkins said the fire was suspicious.

“This one we knew had been an issue in the past, and we had it boarded up,” he said. “It’s suspicious in nature since there’s no power to the place.”

Six firefighters were on scene and had the fire extinguished by 9 p.m.

RCMP are investigating that site as well.

Fire investigators and the RCMP were on scene at a home in the area of 264th Street and 51st Avenue on Thursday morning after a fire on the evening of Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A man died in a house fire on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the area of 264th Street and 51st Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley fire crews were called to reports of an abandoned house fire at the 7400 block of 202A Street on Wednesday, May 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)