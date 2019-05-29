(Black Press Media files)

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection to a “violent” sexual assault in East Vancouver, police said Wednesday.

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery in connection to the May 23 incident.

Police had arrested a man on Monday, after they released images and description of a suspect on Saturday.

Vancouver police said a woman in her 20s was followed home from a bus stop near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street on May 23 by an unknown man who first struck a conversation with her while waiting for the bus.

The man then allegedly assaulted the woman inside her home before leaving the scene. The woman was able to call 911 after he left.

