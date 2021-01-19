BC Coroners Service is currently investigating the accidential death of 64-year-old male at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

BC Coroners Service is currently investigating the accidential death of 64-year-old male at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard in North Saanich. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Man, 64, likely drowned after falling into water at North Saanich marina, say police

Death said to have happened late Monday night

Police say a man who died at a North Saanich marina Monday night likely drowned.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Cpl. Carrie Harding said Mounties cannot confirm a cause of death until the BC Coroners Service wraps up its probe at Canoe Cove Marina and Boatyard.

Neither police nor the coroner are releasing the identity of the man, who was 64 years old.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer, said police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. about the man being unable to pull himself out after he had fallen into the water.

“A search of the area was conducted and the man was located in approximately 15 feet of water,” said Manseau. “Sidney RCMP members used some nearby equipment and pulled the man to the surface, and then onto the dock where first aid measures were started immediately.”

Manseau said paramedics made attempts for some time to revive the man but he died at the marina.

