Man accused of first-degree murder of B.C. Mountie appears in court

Jongwon Ham, 37, appeared virtually in court on Wednesday

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen in this undated RCMP handout photo. Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, died in an altercation at a homeless campsite in which the suspect was shot and seriously injured.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Mountie in Burnaby, B.C., has made a brief appearance in provincial court in Vancouver.

Jongwon Ham appeared virtually in court on Wednesday after a significant delay wearing a red shirt, a beard and his black hair reached past his shoulders.

Ham was ordered remanded until Nov. 24 while he worked on getting a lawyer.

The 37-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has said Yang, who was 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was stabbed to death on Oct. 18.

Police said Yang and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park when she was killed.

Yang was honoured earlier this month with a regimental funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

RELATED: Cops at risk of violence when dealing with mentally ill, homeless: Vancouver officer

RELATED: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

RCMPstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A 10-point plan to tackle homelessness in Langley has support from all three levels of government
Next story
Fallen tree blocks 216th Street near Langley Secondary

Just Posted

Crews repaired power lines and hauled away a fallen tree on 216th Street in Langley on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fallen tree blocks 216th Street near Langley Secondary

An exultant Langley’s Tiffany Foster and Northern Light were cheered on by the crowd in Toronto as they rode to a podium finish in the $250,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup on Saturday night, Nov. 12, the only Canadian team to do so. (Jump Media)
VIDEO: Langley’s Foster takes podium at $250K Longines FEI Jumping World Cup

Tyler DeJong and Mandy Kirkpatrick were rowing for Honour House on Saturday morning, Nov. 12, as a 24-hour fundraising rowathon drew to a close in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How a Langley row-a-thon for veterans got started

About 150 people marked National Grief and Bereavement Day in Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Tuesday Nov. 15, some taking part in a candlelight walk through the park in memory of loved ones. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A ‘walk to remember’ marks National Grief and Bereavement Day at Derek Doubleday Arboretum