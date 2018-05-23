Man airlifted to hospital following mushroom farm stabbing

Abbotsford Police speaking with two men from the scene

A 40-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after getting stabbed at a mushroom farm in Abbotsford Wednesday morning.

When police arrived in the 27800 block of Townshipline Road at 11:35 a.m., paramedics were treating the man, according to Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police. He was taken to hospital via helicopter and remains in serious condition as of 1:40 p.m., Bird said.

She said police have detained two men found at the scene but they have not been identified as suspects at this time. Their names and ages are currently unknown, she said.

Bird said it’s not clear at this time what, if any, relationship the three men have to the farm.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime and forensic units are investigating “a dispute which arose on this property,” Bird said.

 

