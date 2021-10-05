Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Man arrested after allegedly chasing, threatening neighbour with spear in New Westminster

Charges relating to uttering threats and weapons are being considered

A man has been arrested after his neighbour alleged he received threats involving a spear.

According to the New Westminster Police, a man called to report his neighbour allegedly chasing him with a spear and threatening to kill him at 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 1). This was allegedly preceded by an argument over building noise.

Police said that the man was arrested without incident and taken into custody. Police said they seized a four-foot-long “long metal pointed rod” which had been placed next to the front door.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “Disagreements between neighbours happens, and when it does we encourage people to slow down, make good decisions, and treat one another with respect. That didn’t happen in this instance.”

Weapons and threat-related charges are being considered.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C.’s inadequate heat wave supports heightened risks to vulnerable people: report
Next story
B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday

Just Posted

One of 23 breweries handed out a sample at the Fort Langley Beer and Food Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: New home for Fort Langley Fall Beer and Food Festival may not be temporary

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is hosting a month long event from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. (Cody Gampe/Special to The Star)
Find fall vibes during The Greater Vancouver Zoo’s fall scavenger hunt

Willoughby condo fire at 208th Street and 80th Avenue on April 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township moves ahead with fire prevention measures in wake of April condo blaze

Langley residents can dispose of household hazardous waste, such as leftover paint, at the Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the George Preston Recreation Centre (Township of Langley/Special to The Star)
Langley community invited to prevent household dangers by disposing hazardous waste