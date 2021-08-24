Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man arrested after assaulting two people in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says rise in stranger assaults is ‘alarming’

Vancouver Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after yet another random assault in the city.

VPD made the arrest in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Aug. 23). Two victims, a 65-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both assaulted near Ontario Street and South East Marine Drive.

Police say the suspect approached the younger man and punched him in the face. The suspect then began following the older victim, punched him in the head, then wrestled him to the ground.

Witnesses intervened while the suspect was attacking the older victim and called 9-1-1. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after. The suspect, who is known to police and has a violent past, was taken to jail and faces assault charges.

Neither victim suffered serious injuries.

“VPD has been alarmed by the significant increase in seemingly unprovoked assaults throughout the city in recent weeks, and we’re pleased to have made an immediate arrest in this case,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

RELATED: Police report 129% spike in stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver, warn of disturbing trend

RELATED: Man arrested in weekend East Van groping, assault incidents

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

assaultVancouver Police

Previous story
Man steals money from child, 9, in Maple Ridge; police investigating
Next story
Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident encourages all eligible to vote in federal election

xx
Fire damages Glover Road house

If vaccination passports and indoor mask wearing can prevent another wholesale shutdown, they will be a good thing, said Colleen Clark, CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times file)
A cautious reaction to vaccine passports and renewed mask mandate

Six-year-old Aldergrove resident Kinsley Moore has taken to cleaning up the streets with BBQ tongs and garbage bags. (Chelsea Moore/Special to The Star)
LETTER:Langley kids like Kinsley set example for all