A man was arrest at Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Wednesday, Jan. 3. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Alphonse Bruce Gomien is facing drug-related charges after being arrested by members of the RCMP at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

Gomien, 23, was attempting to board a B.C. Ferry to Swartz Bay on Jan. 3 when members of the RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program found him to be in possession of three kilograms of cocaine, heroin and unknown substances that have yet to be determined.

Gomien was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP Pacific Shiprider Program is responsible for maritime security and federal enforcement in the Pacific region, and investigates crime that happens on or because of the maritime environment.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules
Next story
Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Just Posted

Kodiaks keep in thick of playoff action

Kodiaks came away from Winter Classic with a win and a loss to keep them in running for playoff spot

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

Giants’ winning ways continue

Three straight victories to open five-game road trip for Vancouver

VIDEO: Rivermen and Chiefs go at it in Langley

Junior A rematch at The Lodge

Langley-based Giants win Saturday evening

The G-men tamed the Tigers during a game against Medicine Hat.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

Most Read