Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

A drunken mistake in West Trail unwittingly led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

Yes, this really happened according to a Tuesday news report by Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

It all began shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, April 12, when a general duty officer was making a routine patrol on Daniel Street.

“He was flagged down by an intoxicated 37-year-old female,” the sergeant explained.

“In her intoxicated state, the female mistook the marked patrol vehicle for the vehicle being driven by an alleged drug dealer.”

The police officer realized the woman’s error just as a 54-year-old male suspect arrived on scene in his vehicle.

“An investigation commenced which resulted in the arrest of the 54-year-old male suspect,” Wicentowich said.

“A search of the suspect and his vehicle lead to the seizure of approximately four grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, a cell phone, and $520 in Canadian currency.”

Charges against the male suspect are being forwarded to Crown Counsel.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

