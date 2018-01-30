Man arrested after tires slashed, buildings damaged in Coquitlam

Acts included spray painting buildings, scratching vehicles with keys and slashing tires

A Coquitlam man has been arrested after a string of vandalism that included spray painting buildings, scratching vehicles with keys and slashing tires.

A 37-year-old man is facing five counts of mischief under $5,000 and 15 counts of failing to comply with recognizance, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. Police have not released his name, as he was set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Most of the damage occurred between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26.

Investigators are looking into potential links between these incidents and similar crimes that stretch back to December. In total, more than 100 vehicles or buildings in the city were damaged.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and believes that they have been victimized is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP.

Man arrested after tires slashed, buildings damaged in Coquitlam

