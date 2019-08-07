Man arrested after multiple collisions along Highway 99 in Richmond

Police said the string of crashes spanned several kilometres between Richmond and Delta

A man is in police custody after a string of collisions spanning several kilometres along Highway 99 in the Lower Mainland Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP told Black Press Media that officers were called to reports of an erratic driver on the highway in Richmond at about 3:20 p.m. A Dodge Ram pickup had collided with a number of vehicles before continuing to head south on the highway.

It was seen turning onto Highway 17 towards the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, police said, before coming to a stop at 3:45 p.m. near 56th Avenue.

Delta police said a man was arrested in a field nearby.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited, police said, but it appears that no one was seriously injured.

Investigators are now speaking with witnesses and victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Delta police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Restrictions loosened for convicted rapist and kidnapper
Next story
‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

Just Posted

Restrictions loosened for convicted rapist and kidnapper

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Hallmark Christmas story transforms downtown Aldergrove

Hallmark’s The Mistletoe Secret, said to star Kellie Pickler, films in Aldergrove

Aldergrove Bowl hosts mass meteor shower watch campout

Star-gazers gather under the night sky to witness the annual perseid meteor shower

Abbotsford Airshow features Snowbirds, Thunderbirds and more

57th annual event runs Aug. 9 to 11 at Abbotsford Airport

LETTER: Langley man argues that Pride groups intolerant

Banning of UBC and the Vancouver Public Library shows pride society not open to diverse opinion.

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Okanagan wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Man arrested after multiple collisions along Highway 99 in Richmond

Police said the string of crashes spanned several kilometres between Richmond and Delta

B.C. First Nations call for closure to commercial, recreational fishing on Fraser River

The B.C. Assembly of First Nations is asking for a closure until the slide at Big Bar can be removed

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Most Read