Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Police are looking for anyone who may have more information now that a man has been charged with procuring sexual services in Whistler.

An investigation that began in April into pimping-related offenses led to a search warrant being executed in the Creekside subdivision and one man’s arrest, police said Tuesday.

Investigators are working with the victims to get them support.

Sam London Hamer, 44, appeared in court in North Vancouver last week on one count each of procuring and benefiting from sexual services.

“Our investigation has revealed that there are additional unidentified victims who have yet to come forward,” Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a news release. “We ask that they come forward now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

