Man arrested after slamming pit bull into Vancouver sidewalk

The pit bull is adapting to its new environment in SPCA care

WARNING: This story contains graphic details involving animals

After a man was caught on camera slamming his pit bull to the ground in downtown Vancouver, the BC SPCA are investigating.

The incident happened on Sunday (July 19), said Eileen Drever of the BC SPCA cruelty investigations department.

The disturbing footage sent to several Lower Mainland media outlets shows a man speaking with at least one other person while his dog is barking continuously for at least 15 seconds. Several people can be seen gathering as the situation unfolds.

The man can be seen suddenly picking up his dog and slamming it into the concrete sidewalk. Bystanders start yelling at the man, who was arrested by police shortly after.

Drever said the dog is now in the care of the BC SPCA and a forensic examination is in the works to determine if there are any injuries.

“The dog is friendly and appears to be adapting well to its new environment,” Drever said in an emailed statement.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department on whether charges have been laid. The animal welfare agency said it will recommend charges for consideration by Crown counsel if police do not.

