Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged to have been held captive at a home in Richmond.

A bystander saw a “distraught young woman” walking near the west end of Williams Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, RCMP said.

The woman told the bystander she had been assaulted, and managed to escape her captor.

The bystander took the woman to a nearby elementary school where she told her story to police.

RCMP secured the home where it’s believed she was held, at in the 3000 block of Jesmond Avenue, that afternoon and arrested a 42-year-old man by 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information should call police at 604-278-1212 or by email Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

