Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

A photo of a suspect in related to man allegedly exposed himself to a woman on SkyTrain on April 29, 2019. (Police handout)

A woman had reported the man had exposed himself while on the train on April 29

An arrest has been made after a man allegedly exposed himself on SkyTrain, exhibiting what police called “predatory” behaviour.

Transit police on Monday put out photos taken from video surveillance of the suspect in the April 29 incident in which a man had exposed his penis over the waistline of his sweatpants while on the train.

Further footage showed he’d boarded at the Commercial and Broadway station and ridden around for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds, prompting officers to suggest a “predatory nature.”

As a result of the news coverage, police said Wednesday they arrested a 33-year-old man who is “minimally” known to them. He was released on a recommended charge of committing an indecent act with a court date of Aug. 22. His name was not released.

