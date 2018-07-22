Joseph Gauthier. Facebook photo

Man arrested in Maple Ridge in connection with Victoria-area murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

A Victoria man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Joseph Gauthier.

In a release, VicPD said Daniel Creagh was arrested Sunday morning in Maple Ridge, B.C. upon his release from custody in relation to another unrelated matter.

On March 10, Patrol officers responded to an address in the 1400-block of Hillside Avenue where Gauthier’s body was discovered. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

RELATED: Man found deceased on Hillside Avenue identified online

Investigators arrested Creagh with the assistance of Ridge Meadows RCMP after the Crown approved one charge of second-degree murder.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and ask that you call the information line at 250-380-6211 if you have any information regarding the case. To report anonymously please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria
Next story
Ping-pong balls of fire dropped to merge two B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

VIDEO: Granfondo gets underway in Langley

Organizers issue hot weather warning to participants in cycling event

Man arrested in Maple Ridge in connection with Victoria-area murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

54-40 thrills Aldergrove Fair crowd: VIDEO

54-40 were joined on stage by the band members’ dancing children, the “Aldergrove Rockettes”

VIDEO: Critter Care opens its doors

Thousands attend open house at Langley wildlife rehabilitation centre

Top Cheese Tournament returns to Langley Events Centre

For box and field lacrosse players hoping to get in a few extra reps in

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Ping-pong balls of fire dropped to merge two B.C. wildfires

The merger is considered successful by BC Wildfire Services

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Trio overcomes adversity at the BC Games

Zone 4 girl’s 3x3 basketball team fought through injuries and conflicting schedules

Recovery high schools could help teens before addiction takes hold: B.C. parents

Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly

Haida Gwaii village faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Housing is tight and the village is pretty close to zero vacancy

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

200 firefighters and 18 helicopters were working to increase the containment of the fires

Most Read