FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man was arrested and charged after police found him attempting to get into a taxi near the store

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.

Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).

It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.

Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.

