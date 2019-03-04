The Langley RCMP provided a photo of a man who is accused of fraudulently purchasing two luxury vehicles in Langley.

Man buys two luxury vehicles within a week. Now Langley RCMP after him

A Mercedes and Land Rover were both obtained fraudulently from two Langley luxury auto dealers.

Two luxury vehicles worth more than $260,000 were obtained fraudulently from Langley dealers within the last few months.

The Langley RCMP is now seeking the assistance of the public to identify a man who has allegedly made fraudulent purchases of high end vehicles.

A man using a false name and fraudulent identification purchased a Mercedes SUV for over $130,000 from a Langley dealership. He was able to secure the vehicle on Nov. 21st, 2018 prior to full completion of the paperwork.

“The vehicle was recovered some time later in Montreal, Quebec,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

A man using the same name purchased a Land Rover worth over $130,000 from a different Langley dealership and took possession of the vehicle on Nov. 27, 2018. This vehicle has not been recovered.

“Investigators are distributing the photograph from the false identification as well as a still photograph from the video surveillance in an attempt to identify the male suspect,” she said.

Anyone with information that might assist with this investigation is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers – talk: 1-800-222-8477 or type: www.solvecrime.ca.

 

The Langley RCMP provided a photo of a man who is accused of fraudulently purchasing two luxury vehicles in Langley.

