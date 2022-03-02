Burnaby RCMP arrested a 70-year-old man responsible for a hit-and-run four years ago. (Burnaby RCMP)

Burnaby RCMP arrested a 70-year-old man responsible for a hit-and-run four years ago. (Burnaby RCMP)

Man charged 4 years after Burnaby hit-and-run that left pedestrian with life-altering injuries

Victim still recovering from injuries sustained at the scene, police say

Four years since a hit-and-run in Burnaby left a pedestrian in critical condition police have announced that the alleged driver has been arrested and charged.

Burnaby RCMP said Wednesday (March 2) that charges were approved last week against 70-year-old Lyle Fraser, who is facing one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm in connection to the incident on March 4, 2018.

The victim is still recovering from their injuries, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are pleased that this file is now before the courts.”

ALSO READ: South Surrey border-area checkpoints removed, 18 arrested in all

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

RCMP

Previous story
47 Canadians charged in global online child sex exploitation investigation
Next story
B.C.-based author feels increasingly under siege in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Just Posted

Established in 2016, the Rose Gellert String Quartet is the ensemble in residence at LCMS, and has given performances as part of LCMS’ concert series as well as throughout the Fraser Valley. The group will perform in Langley on March 5. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley music school invites public to music concert

Langley Trappers recorded two shutouts along the way as the team won their first round of PJHL playoff games. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Trappers win best-of-seven against Mission City Outlaws

Walter Stunder with is bandura, a traditional Ukrainian instrument. Stunder has been trying to help his Ukrainian relatives get to safety. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley geologist working to get relatives out of Ukraine ahead of invasion

An artist’s rendering of the proposed townhouses at Mary and King Street in Fort Langley. (Township of Langley)
Fort Langley residents have mixed reactions to townhouse plans