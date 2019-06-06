Man charged after punching spree outside Vancouver’s Waterfront Station

A man is facing a number of charges in connection to a punching spree near Vancouver’s Waterfront Station recently that left at least five people with minor injuries.
The unprovoked assaults allegedly happened just before 8:30 p.m. on May 28 near the SeaBus terminal, Vancouver Police said in a news release Thursday.
Five people were injured, including a 37-year-old Burnaby man who was taken to hospital. The other four were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Schneider was arrested shortly after the incident with the help of a Good Samaritan, police said.
Investigators believe the attacks were random. Police are asking any additional victims to contact the major crime section at 604-717-2541 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
