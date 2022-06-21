Man charged after three-day sexual assault spree in Burnaby and Vancouver

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to seven sexual assaults and an indecent act that occurred in Burnaby and Vancouver over a three-day period at the end of March.

Hayden McCorriston was charged in connection to five sexual assaults that involved separate female victims in the Metrotown area. Each of the women reported being groped by a stranger. The offences occurred over two days, March 31 and April 1.

McCorriston then travelled to Vancouver where he is alleged to have committed several other offences, including two sexual assaults and an indecent act.

He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault, two thefts, one assault and one indecent act. McCorriston remains in custody.

This was a serious and traumatic series of events that impacted the feeling of safety and security in our community, said Burnaby RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

Investigators from Burnaby RCMP’s High Risk Offender Unit, the Vancouver Police Department and Metro Vancouver Transit Police conducted a joint investigation.

They were able to quickly identify McCorriston as the suspect and learnt he had been arrested for an unrelated offence on April 3, 2022. The police agencies cooperatively gathered evidence to gain a full picture of McCorriston’s activities during his three-day spree.

Reducing sexual offences on transit is an operational priority for Metro Vancouver Transit Police. We are proud to have been able to assist in this investigation and help remove this suspect from the community, said Cst. Amanda Steed with the Vancouver Transit Police.

RCMP