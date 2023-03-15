Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Officers seized a gun Monday (March 13) from a man who was in the waiting room at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Man charged for having gun on him at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Citizen alerted security after seeing the man drop ammunition on the floor

A man with a gun was arrested Monday night (March 13) at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police responded around 11 p.m. to the emergency department after receiving a report that a man in the waiting room was believed to have a gun.

Walker said a citizen, also in the waiting room, alerted hospital security after seeing the man drop a round of ammunition on the floor.

Security contacted police and provided updates to arriving officers, who took the man into custody without incident. Officers searched the man and found a gun, Walker said.

ALSO SEE: Police seize numerous firearms and drugs from 6 B.C. homes

Jonathan Terrance MacDonald, 50, of Abbotsford has now been charged with two counts each of possessing a firearm without a licence and possessing a firearm contrary to an order.

Walker said the APD has a close working relationship with ARH staff, “through a multi-layered approach to mitigate risks and ensure public safety for all those attending the hospital.”

According to the provincial court database, MacDonald has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm without a licence and was given a lifetime weapons ban in 2017.

He also has other convictions for theft, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching his probation.

ALSO SEE: Woman charged with firing pellet gun at unmarked police car in Abbotsford


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeHospitalsPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care

Just Posted

Members of the Singles Social Walking Club, a group for 55 and up seniors that holds events in Langley and surrounding areas, enjoy a post-walk picnic. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LIVING 60+: More than just a walk in the park

An instructor from the Rock Step Swing Dance Society explained the art of the Lindy Hop at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre on Saturday, March 11. It was part of a two-day Celebration of Culture, a free family-friendly event organized by the Langley Arts Council. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A delayed celebration of culture goes ahead in Aldergrove

Langley Township council discussed a property tax rate of 4.92 per cent on Monday, March 13. Councillor Kim Richter and Steve Ferguson not pictured. (Langley Township screengrab)
Langley Township considers tax increase of 4.92%

As neighbourhood populations become denser, parking becomes an issue for many. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident offers ideas to help solve some parking woes