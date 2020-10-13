A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)

Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

A New Westminster man has been charged in connection to a large fire last month which caused significant damage to Westminster Pier Park.

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with mischief and arson following the Sept. 13 fire.

Warnick has been released from custody with conditions for an upcoming court appearance, police said in a statement Tuesday (Oct. 13).

ALSO READ: Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: 42,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm
Next story
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Dwain and Lillian Seymour discovered their Murrayville home was listed for rent without their knowledge as part of a scam. (Langley Advance Times/file)
“Happy’ at arrest in rent fraud case

Couple’s property was listed for rent online without their knowledge as part of a scam

Langley MLA Mary Polak (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Liberals promise to widen Highway One from Langley to Whatcom Road

The party also pledged more cash for rapid bus service

Power may be disconnected when BC Hydro crews replace poles in the Smithers area. (BC Hydro photo)
UPDATE: 42,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Most outages appearing in Fraser Valley

Trinity Western Environmental Club (TWEC) and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners are partnering to host an all-candidates meeting for Langley, Langley East and Aldergrove-South candidates to discuss views on climate change. (TWU/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley and Aldergrove candidates to take part in climate change discussion on Wednesday night

Event is co-hosted by Trinity Western Environmental Club and Climate Crisis Langley Action Partners

UFV students hosting BC MLA Townhall Series

BC Liberal, BC Green and BC NDP candidates invited to Zoom event

Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

An RV travelling at full speed on Highway 1 on the morning of Oct. 13, 2020 was hit by a falling tree during a major windstorm. RCMP said it was a miracle there were no serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Trees hit parked car, RV on Highway 1 near Chilliwack during major windstorm

No serious injuries reported but traffic stopped for cleanup efforts

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read