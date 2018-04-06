An Abbotsford Police truck was involved in a collision on Wednesday afternoon after reports came in of a domestic assault in progress. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Incident occurred in Abbotsford, but accused also faces charges in Langley

A 22-year-old man has now been charged in relation to an incident on Wednesday in Abbotsford that began with reports of a domestic assault in progress and ended with a police pursuit and a collision.

Daniel Staples-Taylor faces six charges from that incident: assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, kidnapping, flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He has also been charged with two counts of breaching his bail conditions.

Police received reports at about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday that a woman was being assaulted in the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Witnesses further reported that a man was dragging the victim into a car, a 2005 Chevy Malibu.

As police arrived on the scene, the car sped off. Police followed in pursuit, deployed a spike belt near Townline Road and Wheel Avenue, and boxed in the suspect vehicle, which then collided with a police truck.

A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. Police said he had numerous outstanding warrants.

Court records indicate that Staples-Taylor has several previous charges.

These include assault and uttering threats in Abbotsford in February of this year.

He also faces several charges from Langley:

– assault, uttering threats and fear of injury by another person in July 2017;

– assault and breaching his bail in December 2017; and

– assault, uttering threats and breaching his bail in February 2018.

Staples-Taylor also has a prior conviction for mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer in October 2014 in Abbotsford.

He remains in custody and is next slated to appear in court on April 11.

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires
B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

