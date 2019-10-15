Man charged with arson, break-and-enter after fire at Emily Carr campus

People stand outside the new Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday September 1, 2017. The university campus remains was closed following a small fire on Oct. 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver man is facing break-and-enter and arson charges in connecting to a fire that shut down the Emily Carr University campus earlier this month.

Police said Nathan MacLeod, 40, was arrested on Oct. 11 in connection to a suspicious fire that broke out at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Classes at Emily Carr resumed Tuesday after the police finished their investigation.

MacLeod is scheduled to be in court on Tuesdsay.

