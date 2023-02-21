A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A man has been charged following a shooting in the Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with attempted murder after downtown Vancouver shooting

Victim taken to hospital with serious injuries, expected to survive

A man has been charged after a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that sent a man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Vancouver Police Department says the 32-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

In an earlier statement after the Sunday afternoon shooting, the department said officers were working on East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. when the 31-year-old victim was repeatedly shot.

It says some officers began treating the injured man, while others tracked the suspect who tried to flee through Chinatown, but was arrested moments later.

Police say the accused remains in custody and will appear in court Friday.

They say the victim, who is known to police and does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

murderVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seven skunk deaths prompt poison warning in Greater Vancouver area
Next story
More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Just Posted

There’s a family of four red pandas at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, following the delivery of twin cubs – one girl, one boy – last June. Now they need names. (Screengrab Greater Vancouver Zoo)
Twin red panda cubs need names

The new Marshall Road Connector (shown here at Ross Road) remains closed for road repairs. The route opened Oct. 29, but has been closed since Nov. 10. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened

Skyler Bruce dug for the puck in front of the Spokane netminder Friday, Jan. 20 at Langley Events Centre. Vancouver Giants won 4-3 in overtime. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime win at home for Vancouver Giants

The invasive plant called water hyacinth, otherwise referenced as the “toothless crocodile” is a problem around much of the globe, including in Nepal, where California State University prof Anil Shrestha snapped these pictures. Thankfully, it’s not a problem here, yet. But it has potential with climate change. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Toothless crocodiles still bite