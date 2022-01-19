Man charged with attempted murder in Langley parking lot shooting

The investigation took a year and ranged across the Lower Mainland

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane Mackichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Almost exactly a year after a man was shot in a Langley City apartment’s parking garage, Langley RCMP announced attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old Surrey man.

Chad Stewart has been charged with attempted murder, discharge of a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, and possession of a firearm while prohibited. All charges were laid on Jan. 14.

The shooting took place on Jan. 18, 2021, in an underground parkade in the 5600 block of 201A Street. Langley RCMP were called and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

Langley Serious Crime Unit has been investigating the incident since then, collaborating with Surrey and Chilliwack Mounties, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Three guns and some ammunition have been seized as part of the investigation.

Stewart was arrested on Jan. 14 and has been held in custody, with a court appearance scheduled in Surrey on Friday, Jan. 21. Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

“This type of senseless violence in our community is not acceptable,” said Staff Sgt. Loi Ly, the Langley RCMP Investigative Services Commander. “This is a prime example of how long this type of investigation can take. In addition to the hard work and dedication of our investigators and key partners within law enforcement, I would also like to recognize that public engagement and cooperation have also played a large role in the success of investigations such as this.”

READ MORE: 27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPShooting