Man charged after two men defrauded on dating app Grindr

West Vancouver police said two victims are out $3,000

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly defrauded two West Vancouver men on the dating app Grindr.

The men reported in separate incidents that a man had befriended them on the app and offered to help them out financially back in October, West Vancouver police said Monday.

The man, who identified himself as Richard or “Quantum,” told the victims to open new bank accounts and cash cheques he gave them.

The victims were then asked to share the wealth with “Richard,” either by giving him cash or by buying him expensive gifts.

However, the men quickly learned the cheques were fake and reported losing $3,000 to the scheme.

On Friday, Burnaby RCMP arrested Christian Michael Lee Richardson after a warrant was issued earlier that day. He was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, and one count of uttering a forged document.

Richardson is set to make his second appearance at provincial court in North Vancouver on Wednesday.

