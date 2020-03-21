A naked man was arrested after a theft and dangerous driving spree in Langley and Surrey. (Screencap)

Man charged with naked crime spree in Langley and Surrey remains in custody

Video shows unclothed man running through field

A man accused of being the clothing-optional crook who led police on a chase through Langley and Surrey last month remains in custody, with his next court appearance set for Friday, March 27th in Surrey Provincial Court.

Tyson Joseph Ryan is facing nine criminal charges, including theft of a vehicle, theft under $5,000 break and enter, possession of stolen property, fleeing from police, and failure to stop.

Court records show Ryan was remanded in custody following during a Friday March 13th appearance before a judge in Surrey.

READ MORE: Suspect in naked crime spree to appear in Surrey court

Ryan is accused of a break in and car theft in South Surrey at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, followed by a theft of licence plates, a number of collisions across Surrey and into Langley, and a final crash in Port Kells, following which he was arrested by a large number of officers.

At one point, a Langley resident filmed a man running around a local field nude save for a pair of shoes. The man eventually got in a car drove off in a hurry.

The suspect was reportedly naked when he was eventually arrested.

READ MORE: Naked driver leads Langley, Surrey RCMP on hit and run spree

This is not the first time Ryan has been before the courts. The 26-year-old resident of Kelowna appears to have a criminal record.

In 2017, court records show that Ryan was found guilty of multiple charges in Osoyoos, including resisting or obstructing a peace officer, two counts of theft under $5,000 and three of possession of stolen property.

He was back in court in Kelowna in 2018, and that case wrapped up Jan. 16 of this year, when he was found guilty of two counts of possession of stolen property and a breach of recognizance.

