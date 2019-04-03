Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

Wesley Clarkson, 33, charged with alleged sexual assault involving girls under the age of 10. (New Westminster Police)

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault involving young girls in cases dating back to 2008, New Westminster police say.

Wesley Clarkson faces five counts of sex assault and five counts of touching for sexual purposes a person under the age of 16.

The alleged incidents occurred in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata between September 2008 and September 2010, according to online court records.

He’s also been convicted of similar offences in Ontario.

Officers said Wednesday more alleged victims could be out there, and are urged to contact police.

Clarkson remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

Most Read