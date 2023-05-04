Man charged with sex crimes against children in Langley

Incidents took place over the past year

Charges of sexual inference involving three victims, all in Langley, have been laid against a Lower Mainland man.

Bhupinder Singh Sonu has been charged with three counts of sexual interference and three counts of sexual exploitation of children, involving three different complainants, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Two of the incidents took place between Sept. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023, and the third incident allegedly took place on Feb. 14 or 15 of this year.

“All offences are alleged to have occurred at or near Langley,” McLaughlin said.

Charges were laid after an investigation by the Langley RCMP.

Sonu first appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on May 2 and is expected to return on May 30.

He was reportedly a teacher who worked at a Khalsa school in the region. The Langley Advance Times is attempting to confirm if his license to teach has been suspended in B.C.

As is the case with all sexual assault charges, including those involving children, the names of the victims are protected by a publication ban.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Member of RCMP’s Emergency Response Team crashes SUV on Highway 1 in Langley

READ ALSO: Fraser River communities to share $7.5 million for flood mitigation, dike improvements

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtLangleyLangley RCMPsex assault