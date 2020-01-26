A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

Police will not be releasing any information until Monday after a video of a man clinging to a moving car surfaced Saturday as it travelled along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

The video, taken by Bryan Johns and posted to Facebook, shows a car turning right onto Dewdney Trunk Road from 210 Street with a man standing on the front windshield appearing to yell at the driver though the passenger-side window.

RELATED: Kamloops man hangs on to back of stolen truck as suspect speeds away, crashes

The man, then, jumps from the hood to the top of the car as the vehicle attempts to make a right-hand-turn.

The dark-coloured hatchback makes the turn eastbound onto Dewdney Trunk with the man clinging to the roof of the car and almost rear-ends a white truck that pulls over onto the sidewalk.

The car drives around the truck and continues with the man now dangling from the passenger-side of the vehicle.

It is unclear what happened to the man or whether he suffered any injuries.

Ridge Meadows RCMP posted a tweet on Saturday that confirmed they are investigating the incident and that all parties have been identified.

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival would only say that they have identified who the people are in the video and police have dealt with them.

“There is no concern for safety to the public,” Percival said.

• More to follow

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

A man is seen jumping on a moving vehicle before clinging to it as it makes its way down Dewdney Trunk Road on Saturday. (Screen grab)

Previous story
Virus death toll in China rises as U.S. prepares evacuation
Next story
Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

Just Posted

VIDEO: Manitoba wins 2020 New Holland Canadian Junior Women’s Curling Championship in Langley

Next up, the men

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

‘We beat ourselves’ frustrated coach says

SPORTS BRIEFS: Zhou wins in Vegas, Langley curlers earn berth at seniors championships, and Langley Thunder offer a chance to try the game

Local interest

Gold medal games get underway at the New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Langley

In men’s play, Newfoundland/Labrador takes on Manitoba #2; in women’s action, Alberta plays Manitoba

Langley’s Dorscie Paterson turns 107

Long time activist and hospice volunteer looking forward to 108

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

Man clings to roof of car driving along busy road in Maple Ridge

The man was also seen jumping on the vehicle

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

Most Read