Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating

A man has died after being crushed by his own vehicle in a Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Police were called to the location at Main and Terminal around 5:30 am to assist with a single-vehicle collision.

In a news release, the VPD said surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying. When he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and trapped him between the vehicle door and frame.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man.”

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit and BC Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

RELATED: Baby killed, father hurt by vehicle in downtown Vancouver: police

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AccidentsVancouver Police

Previous story
Surrey Police Vote files intimidation complaint against mayor with Elections BC
Next story
Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

Just Posted

In this photo taken May 17, 2020, people walk back and forth across the border between the U.S. and Canada in Peace Arch Park in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Motorcycle procession to Peace Arch to commemorate 9/11 victims

Playing as Team Canada, Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans men’s volleyball team lost for the first time at the Pan American Cup, losing to the USA 3-2 on Tuesday, Sept 7. (TWU)
TWU Spartans, playing as Team Canada, drop five-setter to U.S.A. at Pan-Am Cup

RCMP were called to the scene of a collision at 86th Avenue and 198A Street on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 just before 6 p.m. (Langley Advance Times file)
Surrey motorcycle driver, 38, pronounced dead on scene after crash in Langley

Langley Township civic building’s sidewalk was covered with chalk outlines on Saturday, Aug. 28 as part of an overdose awareness campaign. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley woman grateful for spotlight shone on overdose crisis