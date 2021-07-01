(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man dead after fight at church in Trail, suspect at large

Police looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in connection with the incident

One man is dead following an apparent altercation outside of a church in Trail, according to police.

Police say that just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, frontline officers were called to reports of an unconscious and injured man found outside of a gas station in the 800-block of Victoria Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 40-year-old Trail man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported there had been an altercation at a nearby church between the victim and another man, who was known to him. The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival and has not yet been located.

Anyone with information, include video surveillance, is being asked to contact RCMP.

“We understand the concern that the suspect has not been located, however we want to reassure you that this incident appears to have been an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and we do not believe there is any on-going risk to the general public,” Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a statement.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Previous story
FROM THE SKY: B.C. wildfire smoke creating air quality concerns

Just Posted

28-year-old Ellis Grohs, who is diagnosed with epilepsy and a mental health disorder has been without his medication since around 9:30 a.m, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Special to The Star)
Search and Rescue deployed to help find missing Langley man

Lytton Hospital amid a fast-moving wildfire that sparked June 30, 2021. (Ken White/Facebook)
THE LATEST: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

First responders were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 21900 block of 56th Avenue in the Murrayville neighbourhood on June 23, 2021 around 8:45 p.m. The two occupants in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of which was a two-year-old boy, who remains in critical condition. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
2-year-old boy remains in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Langley

Stewards of the Little Campbell River and surrounding area (from left) David Riley, Sarah Rush, David Anderson and Shauna Anderson stand by salmon spawning grounds, just north of 16 Avenue in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)
Revised plans for Surrey’s South Campbell Heights area alarm conservationists