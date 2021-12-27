RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

RCMP are investigating a homicide in 70 Mile House. (File photo)

Man dead in Boxing Day homicide in B.C.’s South Cariboo; RCMP investigating

Major crimes unit investigating after 52-year-old man died on Boxing Day in 70 Mile House

RCMP officers with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide that took place Boxing Day in 70 Mile House.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2600-block of Komori Road in 70 Mile just after 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26, where they found a 52-year-old man suffering critical injuries. Despite efforts by BC Ambulance personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 62-year-old man who is known to the victim was arrested but subsequently released and has not been charged, the release states.

“Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there’s no ongoing risk to the public,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said.

Officers with the major crimes unit will remain in the Clinton area as the investigation continues.


melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau calls Tutu’s death a loss of one of the world’s ‘strongest moral voices’
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate stays high, Fraser Health highest

Just Posted

Donors, patients, and other community members wrote holiday wishes and thank you notes. Messages of gratitude were displayed at the hospital for the staff members to read. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial Hospital staff receives holiday greetings from the community

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers ideas to add flavour to polenta

Annelisa Pedersen will be the new cultural services manager for Langley Township. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
New Langley Township culture manager started off at Fort’s Fine Arts School

Vicini Homes has planned a development in Fort Langley. (Vicini Homes website)
LETTER: Fort Langley engineer says townhouse project lost opportunity to build green