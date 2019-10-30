Police blocked off 72nd Avenue east of 208th Street on Oct. 23 after the death of a man during an RCMP arrest. (Langley Advance Times files)

Man died near former unlicensed drug recovery home in Willoughby

The death is under investigation by the IIO

Rumours have connected a former unlicensed drug rehab house to the death of a man in Langley last week, but officials say the home closed months ago.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23 a man died after being taken into custody by the Langley RCMP. Following that, rumours swirled on social media that a home near the site on 72nd Avenue, east of 208th Street, was a drug rehab house.

However, the house had been shut down by Langley Township months ago. The Independent Investigation Office (IIO), which is investigating the death, was not aware of the recovery house’s existence at all, said IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald.

“An unlicensed drug recovery facility located on a property in the area was investigated by bylaw enforcement staff, and subsequently brought into compliance in spring of 2019,” said a statement from the Township.

Langley RCMP did not have any information about that former rehab house.

The death took place after a dropped 9-1-1 call around 3 a.m. last Wednesday drew police to investigate. They found a man under the influence of drugs, and there was an altercation when he was arrested. He lost consciousness after he was arrested, and officers and medical responders gave CPR, but he was pronounced dead.

The IIO is now looking into the incident, as it does with all deaths that involve police response in B.C.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

“In general, unlicensed drug recovery facilities are not a problem in the Township,” said the Township’s statement. “In 2016, there were a number of them that were identified and shut down, since we have not experienced a similar volume of issues.”

That year, the Langley RCMP reported shutting down five of the unlicensed recovery centres over a few months, including one with 22 people living in one house.

Most of them were in the 208th Street corridor in Willoughby, in older homes in areas awaiting redevelopment.

READ MORE: Langley RCMP crack down on unlicensed drug recovery centres

The Township said there hasn’t been a significant number of the recovery homes since 2016. But they haven’t been extinguished.

A shortage of licensed drug recovery homes has created a market for recovery houses of any kind. A 2014 Fraser Health report found there were 240 drug recovery houses in the health region, but just eight were properly licensed.

READ MORE: Lack of addiction treatment flagged by crime panel

Pastor Leith White of Friends Langley Vineyard, which conducts extensive outreach to the homeless, said he still hears of such homes.

“Had a fellow approach me a few weeks back to ask me if I came across people who were looking for such a place, if I could recommend him,” White told the Langley Advance Times.

The man didn’t give any name or contact info, and White didn’t make any commitments to send people his way.

“There’s a lot of people out there that take advantage of this very vulnerable people group,” White said.

“They know that they can get away with well-under substandard conditions, running operations that often prey on and take advantage of a very vulnerable and at risk people group,” he added.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Long-time D.W. Poppy teacher opposes possible middle school changes

Just Posted

Man died near former unlicensed drug recovery home in Willoughby

The death is under investigation by the IIO

Zoo’s week of Halloween includes a lions and tiger show

The Greater Vancouver Zoo will host an entire week of festivities

Langley RCMP recommend charges after driver flees from traffic stop

The suspect allegedly drove off even after a spike belt was used

Zoo awarded for its restoration of the Salmon River

The zoo was recognized in collaboration on the project with LEPS and Person Ecological

WATCH: The price was right for one Aldergrove man

Daryl Pastro takes home $72,317 in prizes, including a new car, to share with family

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

Councillor Jack Hundial, who was a Surrey Mountie for 25 years before entering politics, is skeptical

Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

IHIT confirms link between Paul Prestbakmo’s death and attack on White Rock man

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

B.C. company files patent for Invisibility Cloak

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

Most Read