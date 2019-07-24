No. 3 Road and Cambie Road in Richmond. (Google Maps)

Man dies after stabbing on Richmond bus

A fight broke out on a Coast Mountain transit bus Tuesday afternoon near No. 3 and Cambie roads

The man who was in critical condition after he was stabbed on a public transit bus in Richmond has died.

RCMP were called to a fight on the bus near No. 3 and Cambie roads around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived to find the 42-year-old victim suffering from significant stab wounds. He was taken to hospital, but police now say he did not survive.

A 22-year-old Richmond man has been arrested.

Neither man’s identity has been released.

Officers believe the interaction started out as a “random argument” that intensified into a physical fight.

Any passengers who have not yet spoken with police are asked to come forward.

The Canadian Press

