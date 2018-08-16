Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

An investigation is underway after a man died while in police custody in Penticton Thursday morning.

The 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in a cell block in the Penticton detachment around 9 a.m. Officers tried resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating.

The man was arrested just after 7 a.m. Thursday by Keremeos RCMP during a traffic stop where it was found the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The man was being lodged at the Penticton detachment so he could later be transported to court.

“The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” a release from the RCMP stated.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

Just Posted

Pond hockey banned in public parks under updated Township bylaw

Public spaces bylaw imposes new restrictions on smoking, possession of drug paraphernalia, geocaching and more

Election 2018: Kim Richter withdraws from mayor’s race, runs for council instead

In a Facebook post, Richter announced she will seek another term on Township council

Langley trampoline gymnast off to Peru for world qualifiers

The gymnastics club is holding an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, with free drop-in sessions.

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer and brother lead Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

The fire, suspected to be caused by a vehicle with a flat tire, not threatening any structures

Police responding to ‘unfolding’ incident in Maple Ridge suburb

Helicopter, dog team, guns drawn and 16 police vehicles at Maple Ridge property

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

1954-built trolleybus hits Vancouver roads for 70th anniversary

TransLink to offer free rides on a retrofitted electric trolley bus to commemorate anniversary

B.C. program to educate parents reduces ‘shaken baby syndrome’ by 35%

Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago

Langley teacher who screamed at, grabbed elementary students suspended

This is the second four-month suspension for the Langley teacher.

Most Read