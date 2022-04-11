Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies in Greater Victoria fire while mother, child escape

Fire is not considered suspicious, investigation ongoing

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating after a man died in a house fire early Saturday morning (April 9).

RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson said officials were called to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell Road, off McTavish Road, shortly before 4 a.m. It appears the building included a shop and dwelling.

A mother and child were able to escape the blaze. It’s unclear if or how the man was related to the survivors and he has not been identified at this time.

While RCMP said they expect to release additional information, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Ferguson said.

RELATED: One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa announce 57 recreation projects in province
Next story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

Sousa’s Saxes performs live in McBurney on Saturday afternoon, April 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley hits a right note for Easter

Ukrainian Rotary Clubs have received 25 shipments from the International non-profit organization since 1993. Members of the local Rotary Clubs, too have volunteered in the past to assist in the loading process. (Langley Advance Times)
Langley Rotarians extend helping hand to Ukrainians

Aldergrove Community Secondary school held a socially distanced graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 last June. The 2022 grad class is planning for more pre-COVID types of celebrations. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
LETTER: Aldergrove high school students welcome community help with Dry Grad

Blair Qualey, president and CEO of the Langley-based New Car Dealers Association of B.C., plugged in his electric car at the LEC. EV sales are up sharply in Langley and across B.C. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Sales of electric vehicles in Langley rising fast