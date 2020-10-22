A worker restored a downed power line in Langley Township. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Man electrocuted by hydro power line after workplace incident in Langley

Area of 232nd Street and Old Yale Road was blocked Monday

A man was taken to hospital after being electrocuted by live power lines while on a worksite in Langley, according to first responders.

Firefighters were called to the area of 232nd Street and Old Yale Road on Monday around 10:30 a.m. for a blaze, as a result of a workplace incident, said Bruce Ferguson, deputy fire chief with Township of Langley.

“It turned out there was a drilling company doing drill work and they had accidentally touched and broke a power line, which resulted in somebody getting injured by the electricity,” he explained.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour and half and the investigation was taken over by WorkSafeBC thereafter, Ferguson said.

“From the live hydro lines in the hedges there was some fire caused by the electricity, nothing to the structure though,” he noted.

The man was conscious and alert when taken to hospital, but his current condition is not known, Ferguson said.

The damaged power line resulted in a handful of BC Hydro customers to lose power.

“To ensure the safety of our crews and the public, we de-energized the lines to assist first responders in their efforts,” said Kevin Aquino, a spokesperson with BC Hydro.

At the time of the incident police had blocked traffic to the area.






