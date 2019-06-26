Man exposes himself to victim in Langley clothing store

Langley RCMP are looking for a man who exposed himself to a patron at a Langley clothing store last month.

The incident took place on May 15 in the Langley Winners outlet on the 20100 block of the Langley Bypass, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the store.

He then fled the scene.

Police have now released a video surveillance image of the suspect in the store that day, and are asking members of the public to help identify the suspect.

“It’s concerning, so all the more reason to identify him quickly,” Largy said.

The suspect is described as Asian-Canadian, about 5’7” tall and weighing 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a tank top and athletic wear during the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information that could identify him is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

