Man faces sexual assault charges after 12-year-old girl groped on Granville Island

Vancouver Police are investigating whether the incident is connected to other gropings in the area

The Granville Island Public Market, bottom, is pictured on the south side of False Creek in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday July 26, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been charged with sexual assault after he allegedly groped a child at Granville Island Public Market earlier this month.

Vancouver Police arrested 42-year-old Derek Sangris after a 12-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted while at the market on Aug. 13. The VPD said the victim came forward after information was shared about a series of gropings in the False Creek area on Aug. 17.

RELATED: 3 girls groped near False Creek, Vancouver Police search for suspects

Those incidents involved two 11-year-old girls and a 15-year-old. The suspect in both incidents was reportedly riding a red and white bike, though it is unknown if it was the same man in both cases.

The VPD is continuing to investigate whether the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.

@SchislerCole

cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.