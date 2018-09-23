(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher

Vancouver police say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs

A man is facing multiple assault and mischief charges after he jumped into a police cruiser and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher in Vancouver on Saturday.

Vancouver police say they received a call from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel just before 8 a.m. after a man began fighting with security.

When police arrived, they found the man, who they believed to be under the influence of drugs, near the front doors of the hotel.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said the man had gotten ahold of a fire extinguisher and was now “spraying people at random,” and refusing to stop.

Police fired several bean bag shots – considered non-lethal – at the man in an attempt to subdue him, but then man instead got into the driver’s seat of a police car.

Robillard said the man fought with several officers, who were able to arrest him.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries from the beanbag rounds and to “assess his agitated mental state.”

A hotel security officer was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Robillard said that the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, is facing several charges related to assault and mischief.

