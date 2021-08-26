Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

Just Posted

Onyx trots with Courtney Palleson for Noni Hartvikson of South Langley at the para-dressage horse inspection, held Aug. 25, 2021, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. (Jon Stroud Media/special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove and South Langley competitors preparing for start of para-dressage at Tokyo Paralympics

Langley Lodge has been closed to outside visitors after a staff member was confirmed positive for COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Lodge visitation halted by new COVID case

Thanks to the community, Henry will have “everything he needs for his long journey ahead,” said LAPS director Jenn Schroeder. (LAPS/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Help pours in for Henry

Investigators were still on scene during the morning rush hour after a pedestrian was struck in the early hours of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Police watchdog called in after off-duty officer involved in crash on Langley Bypass