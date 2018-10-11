Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested a man after a SkyTrain rider and Canada Line attendant alleged they were threatened. (Transit Police)

Man facing charges after SkyTrain attendant, rider threatened

Alleged aggressor is ‘well known’ to police

A man is facing charges after Transit Police say two people were threatened at the Waterfront Canada Line station on Tuesday night.

According to police, a young man was asked for money by another man at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The young man alleged that when he said no, the other man threatened to “knock him out” and followed him around, yelling obscenities and racial slurs.

When the young man went to a Canada Line attendant for help, the attendant said the alleged pursuer became hostile.

The attendant alleged the man began “aggressively posturing” and yelled at the attendant.

Transit Police were called but by the time they arrived, the alleged aggressor had fled.

Officers reviewed security camera footage and recognized the alleged perpetrator as someone familiar to police.

Police said they “followed a hunch” and found the man at the 29 Avenue SkyTrain station, where they found the alleged aggressor.

Connor Alexander Lynn, 30, was charged with two counts of threatening to cause death or bodily harm.

Lynn, who is of no fixed address, is “well known” to police.

He has been released on a promise to appear and on condition that he will avoid Waterfront Station.

Lynn is scheduled to appear in Vancouver’s Downtown Community Court on Oct. 24.

