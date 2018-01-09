Charge laid almost one year after random Stanley Park death

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a random death in Stanley Park in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)

Murder charges have been laid against a 29-year-old Vancouver man in connection with a fatal Stanley Park death almost a year ago.

Lubomir “Lubo” Kunik, 62, was found suffering from stab wounds on the Stanley Park seawall on Feb. 1, 2017.

Police said in a release Tuesday that they arrested Tyler Lagimodiere the day before, after forensic evidence was found that linked him to the crime scene.

Investigators believe the killing was random and that the accused and victim had not met prior to the alleged attack.

Lagimodiere faces one count of first-degree murder, and made his first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver Monday.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 17.