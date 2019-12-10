Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station (Wikimedia Commons)

Man facing two sexual assault charges after groping incident on SkyTrain

Transit Police tracked down the suspect on a pedestrian overpass

A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on transit has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman.

Grant Lionel Houle, 39, was arrested Dec. 3, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a Tuesday news release.

The arrest happened after a woman said she felt a hand groping her buttocks on the SkyTrain as it was approaching Commercial-Broadway Station. When she looked around, she saw a man next to her with his hand near where she had been touched.

She asked a passenger to push the silent alarm button for her, and both the woman and the man got off at the next stop.

Transit Police tracked down the suspect on a pedestrian overpass shortly after he got off the train.

Houle, who has no fixed address is “well known” to police and is now facing two counts of sexual assault.

The arrest comes after Vancouver police and Transit Police launched a HandsOff! anti-groping campaign last month. Police investigated 75 reports of groping on public transit in 2018.

READ MORE: Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

READ MORE: Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year after arrests, Canadians held in China set to face trial

Just Posted

Langley library makes the holiday season green

People are invited to get green screen pictures taken at Muriel Arnason’s Christmas Cheer event

Langley stab victim refuses to talk to RCMP

Police responded to the area of Crush Crescent and Glover Road

WEATHER: Fog to dissipate Tuesday morning to make way for showers in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Kodiaks captain who championed the PJHL is back, this time as head coach

Aldergrove’s Chris Price, 30, returns to his hometown to lead the team once again

Former Langley resident ‘bounces around genres’ with death-pop record

Skeleton Club releases debut album Death, Love & Money.

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Man facing two sexual assault charges after groping incident on SkyTrain

Transit Police tracked down the suspect on a pedestrian overpass

Uptick in people buying illegal amphibians causing concern for B.C. vet

Without permits, he can only send them to zoos.

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Jurassic World 3 will film in Metro Vancouver under working title Arcadia

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Seven arrested in 20-man fight between rival gangs in Vancouver

Seven men were arrested but have since been released with no charges filed

SkyTrain strike averted after ‘eleventh-hour deal’ reached

CUPE 7000 says ‘marathon bargaining session’ led to tentative agreement with BC Rapid Transit

Most Read