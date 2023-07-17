Man fatally stabbed in Mission ID’d; suspect in custody

No charges have been laid in connection to the homicide of 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy

Jesse Kennedy, a 42-year-old Mission man, was identified as the victim of last Thursday’s homicide in Mission. /IHIT Photo

RCMP has identified 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy as the victim of last Thursday’s (July 13) homicide in Mission.

Kennedy — who was from Mission — died after a stabbing on Lougheed Highway that stemmed from an “altercation between two males”, according to Mission RCMP.

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death are asked to speak with IHIT.”

At 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Mission RCMP was called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector in Mission.

When police arrived, officers discovered Kennedy suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect and Mission RCMP took him into custody after he was located nearby. IHIT was deployed to investigate the incident and remained on the scene the following day.

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

No charges have been laid but the arrested suspect remains in custody. Investigators identified Kennedy in hopes of advancing their investigation.

Lougheed Highway was closed westbound at the intersection with Highway 11 due to the incident until it reopened on Friday morning (June 14).

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

