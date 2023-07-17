Jesse Kennedy, a 42-year-old Mission man, was identified as the victim of last Thursday’s homicide in Mission. /IHIT Photo

Jesse Kennedy, a 42-year-old Mission man, was identified as the victim of last Thursday’s homicide in Mission. /IHIT Photo

Man fatally stabbed in Mission ID’d; suspect in custody

No charges have been laid in connection to the homicide of 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy

RCMP has identified 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy as the victim of last Thursday’s (July 13) homicide in Mission.

Kennedy — who was from Mission — died after a stabbing on Lougheed Highway that stemmed from an “altercation between two males”, according to Mission RCMP.

“We are identifying Mr. Kennedy so that those who had recent contact with him can come forward,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “Anyone who had seen or spoken with Mr. Kennedy in the days leading up to his death are asked to speak with IHIT.”

At 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Mission RCMP was called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector in Mission.

When police arrived, officers discovered Kennedy suffering from a serious stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect and Mission RCMP took him into custody after he was located nearby. IHIT was deployed to investigate the incident and remained on the scene the following day.

IHIT has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

No charges have been laid but the arrested suspect remains in custody. Investigators identified Kennedy in hopes of advancing their investigation.

Lougheed Highway was closed westbound at the intersection with Highway 11 due to the incident until it reopened on Friday morning (June 14).

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Judge rules fire was intentionally set in 2020 Mission murder case

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMission

 

Mission RCMP was on scene of a homicide on Lougheed Highway last Thursday (July 13). A suspect is in custody but no charges have been laid. / Shane MacKichan Photo

Mission RCMP was on scene of a homicide on Lougheed Highway last Thursday (July 13). A suspect is in custody but no charges have been laid. / Shane MacKichan Photo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire near Adams Lake at 265 hectares, three new fires discovered
Next story
‘She was one of us’: BC Wildfire mourns losing one of their own

Just Posted

Frequent contributor Lou Fasullo shared a picture from the historic CN train station in Fort Langley taken on Canada Day. “I thought it was very interesting that on our 156 birthday of Canada, [this couple was] taking a few minutes to learn about our local history,” said the village resident. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sharing a moment in history

Giorgi Bezhanishvili went for a lay-up against Montreal at the Langley events Centre on Sunday, July 16. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coach frustrated by fourth straight Vancouver Bandits loss

Thousands filled Fraser Highway between 264th and 272nd Street in Aldergrove in 2022 for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In show, which drew an estimated 1,400 vehicles to the charitable fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New displays, music, cars for this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In

An SUV fleeing RCMP slammed into a small sedan on Saturday afternoon in Langley, closing the intersection of 72nd Avenue and 202A Street, and sending one person to hospital. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: SUV flees police, causes crash in Langley (update)