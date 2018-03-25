Revelstoke RCMP monitor a 2006 Toyota Corolla that was pulled over on Victoria Road on Oct. 17, 2017. The vehicle matched the description of a car connected to a man wanted in connection to a Calgary homicide investigation. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

An autopsy has confirmed that Mohammadali Darabi was the man at the centre of a standoff with police in Revelstoke last October.

Darabi, 32, was wanted in connection with the homicide of his roommate, Cyrus Ebrahimi, 29, who was found dead in a Calgary home on Oct. 15, 2017.

Ebrahimi died as a result of a shooting and the Calgary Police Service asked for the public’s help in locating Darabi, who was a person of interest at the time.

On Oct. 17, Revelstoke RCMP located a 2006 Toyota Corolla that was connected to Darabi.

They pulled the vehicle over on Victoria Road shortly before 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Suspect in October standoff killed himself: Revelstoke RCMP

RCMP attemped to communicate with the driver, who remained inside the vehicle and unresponsive.

“Officers believed the driver matched the description of the person of interest wanted for questioning and considered armed and dangerous in connection with the Calgary investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in an Oct. 17 release.

The driver, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified through an autopsy as Darabi.

A forensic analysis of the gun located in the Corolla found that the firearm was a match to the gun used to kill Ebrahimi.

RELATED: IIO concludes RCMP action not cause of man's death

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, who was on scene that day, said they attempted to establish communication with the driver, but were unsuccessful.

“He reclined his seat back and we never saw him again,” he said.

Grabinsky said Darabi likely used his weapon on himself shortly after he reclined his seat.

With all the noise that day, it’s likely the police never heard the gun go off.

“It produces very little sound,” said Grabinsky.

The Independent Investigation Office of BC ruled that police actions were not connected with Darabi’s death.

The Calgary Police Service said they believe the death of Ebrahimi was a “targeted incident” and have concluded their investigation.

 

