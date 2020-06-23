This parking lot adjacent to Mill Lake Park was taped off for several hours on Monday (June 22) after a man was found dead in a vehicle. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Man found dead in vehicle in Abbotsford parking lot

Cause of death not yet known; matter still under investigation

A man was found dead in a car at John Mahoney Park (adjacent to Mill Lake Park) on Ware Street in Abbotsford on Monday night, but the cause is not yet known and the investigation is continuing.

Const. Jody Thomas with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said a report came in at around 7:30 p.m. about an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of an SUV with out-of-province licence plates.

Thomas said emergency services confirmed that the man had been dead “for some time.”

The parking lot was taped off with police tape for several hours, and witnesses noted that a car was covered in a tarp.

Thomas said the investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released as it becomes available. She said the man’s identity is still being confirmed.

She said major crime detectives, forensic identification members and the BC Coroners Service are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

